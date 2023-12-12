Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Names of officer, suspect involved in Old Louisville shooting released

Louisville Metro police have identified Sgt. Joshua Arnwine as the officer involved in a Dec....
Louisville Metro police have identified Sgt. Joshua Arnwine as the officer involved in a Dec. 8, 2023, shooting in the Old Louisville neighborhood.(Source: Louisville Metro Police Department)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police have identified the officer and the man wounded in a police-involved shooting on December 8.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in the Old Louisville neighborhood.

The LMPD officer has been identified as Sgt. Joshua Arnwine, a member of the LMPD Criminal Interdiction Division. Arnwine has been with LMPD since June 2016.

The man wounded in the shooting is identified as Marvin Perry Smith, 28. Smith, who is still undergoing treatment at UofL Hospital, is facing five counts of trafficking in controlled substances involving Fentanyl, cocaine, opioids, meth and an unspecified drug. He is also charged with trafficking in marijuana.

During a media briefing on the night of the shooting, LMPD chief Jacqueline Gwinn-Villaroel said CID units made a traffic stop of a car in the area of S. 4th Street and Central Ave. LMPD said a passenger in the car, Perry, got out carrying a pistol with an extended magazine and ran south on 4th Street. According to LMPD, Perry ignored commands from officers to stop before being shot by Arnwine.

LMPD said there is body-worn camera footage of the incident. The department said it will be released within 10 business days.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffanie Lucas arraigned on murder charges, December 2023.
Family of 2 boys allegedly killed by mother say they were given wrong body ahead of funeral
Devone Briggs
Man found not guilty of murder in 2019 Olive Garden homicide case released from jail
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS)
Troubleshooters: JCPS emails show AlphaRoute bus plan wasn’t delivered until 1 month before school
The Doherty family is calling for justice against the driver that ran over their loved one and...
Family of Baxter Avenue hit and run victim calls for justice

Latest News

Local groups host resource fair to help Medicaid users keep coverage
Shively Area Ministries, Anthem Kentucky Medicaid host resources fair to help Medicaid users keep coverage
2X Game Changers organization launches inaugural Children’s Inspirational Award
2X Game Changers organization launches inaugural Children’s Inspirational Award
The Home of the Innocents
Louisville Fire Department to hold annual holiday party for Home of the Innocents
Salvation Army Angel Tree donations ready to be distributed to families across WAVE Country
Thousands of Angel Tree gifts distributed throughout WAVE Country