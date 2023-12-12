Contact Troubleshooters
Names of officer, suspect involved in South Louisville neighborhood released

Louisville Metro police have identified Sgt. Joshua Arnwine as the officer involved in a Dec....
Louisville Metro police have identified Sgt. Joshua Arnwine as the officer involved in a Dec. 8, 2023, shooting in the South Louisville neighborhood.(Source: Louisville Metro Police Department)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police have identified the officer and the man wounded in a police-involved shooting on December 8.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in the South Louisville neighborhood.

The LMPD officer has been identified as Sgt. Joshua Arnwine, a member of the LMPD Criminal Interdiction Division. Arnwine has been with LMPD since June 2016.

The man wounded in the shooting is identified as Marvin Perry Smith, 28. Smith, who is still undergoing treatment at UofL Hospital, is facing five counts of trafficking in controlled substances involving Fentanyl, cocaine, opioids, meth and an unspecified drug. He is also charged with trafficking in marijuana.

(Story continues below)

Marvin Perry Smith
Marvin Perry Smith(WAVE)

During a media briefing on the night of the shooting, LMPD chief Jacqueline Gwinn-Villaroel said CID units made a traffic stop of a car in the area of S. 4th Street and Central Ave. LMPD said a passenger in the car, Perry, got out carrying a pistol with an extended magazine and ran south on 4th Street. According to LMPD, Perry ignored commands from officers to stop before being shot by Arnwine.

LMPD said there is body-worn camera footage of the incident. The department said it will be released within 10 business days.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been edited to remove incorrect references which stated the shooting happened in the Old Louisville neighborhood.

