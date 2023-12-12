Reconstruction project of Riverside Drive in Clarksville set to begin soon

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Work on a Riverside Drive reconstruction project is set to begin this month. The reconstruction project will include new sidewalks, bike paths, crosswalks, on-street parking, lighting, and other beautification efforts.

It’s expected to take 11 months to complete.

Representatives from the INDOT, Town of Clarksville, MAC Construction and Lochmueller Group met Monday for a pre-construction meeting on the planned reconstruction of Riverside Drive.

Minor construction work is expected to begin this month, but MAC Construction says the real work begins next year.

The construction project is expected to be completed by November 2024 and will cost about $7 million. INDOT will fund 80% of the project and the Town of Clarksville’s Redevelopment Commission will cover the other 20%.

Work was supposed to have started in April 2023, but there was an issue with the funding mechanism for the project.

A rendering of the reconstruction project on Riverside Drive (Town of Clarksville)

Pedestrian and bike access will continue, but the biggest headaches will come during 2024′s Thunder Over Louisville. Areas around the waterfront, and therefore near the construction zone, will be off-limits during this year’s event.

That means some people who have annual gathering spots along the waterfront may not have access to those in 2024.

People trying to visit Ashland Park or the Falls of the Ohio State Park will also have to enter the area using Sherwood Avenue or Winbourne Avenue.

Road closures will begin shortly, but city officials say detour signs will be set up to help drivers navigate the area safely.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.