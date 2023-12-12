Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Reconstruction project of Riverside Drive in Clarksville set to begin soon

A rendering of the reconstruction project at Riverside Drive
A rendering of the reconstruction project at Riverside Drive(Town of Clarksville)
By Ward Jolles
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Work on a Riverside Drive reconstruction project is set to begin this month. The reconstruction project will include new sidewalks, bike paths, crosswalks, on-street parking, lighting, and other beautification efforts.

It’s expected to take 11 months to complete.

Representatives from the INDOT, Town of Clarksville, MAC Construction and Lochmueller Group met Monday for a pre-construction meeting on the planned reconstruction of Riverside Drive.

Minor construction work is expected to begin this month, but MAC Construction says the real work begins next year.

The construction project is expected to be completed by November 2024 and will cost about $7 million. INDOT will fund 80% of the project and the Town of Clarksville’s Redevelopment Commission will cover the other 20%.

Work was supposed to have started in April 2023, but there was an issue with the funding mechanism for the project.

A rendering of the reconstruction project on Riverside Drive
A rendering of the reconstruction project on Riverside Drive(Town of Clarksville)

Pedestrian and bike access will continue, but the biggest headaches will come during 2024′s Thunder Over Louisville. Areas around the waterfront, and therefore near the construction zone, will be off-limits during this year’s event.

That means some people who have annual gathering spots along the waterfront may not have access to those in 2024.

People trying to visit Ashland Park or the Falls of the Ohio State Park will also have to enter the area using Sherwood Avenue or Winbourne Avenue.

Road closures will begin shortly, but city officials say detour signs will be set up to help drivers navigate the area safely.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Tim Peck, Democrat, is a former Harvard Medical School physician and teacher. He and his...
Doctor announces campaign to represent Indiana’s 9th District
Perla A. Nieto, 59, was fatally stabbed while working at an Indiana Kroger store.
‘She was loved by a lot of people’: Family remembers Kroger cashier killed by customer
LMPD cruisers
LMPD investigating fatal shooting Sunday evening
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
Shaker Heights police reject handler’s offer to buy K-9 after years of duty
City rejects officer’s offer to buy K-9 partner after years of duty

Latest News

Crash victim thanks first responders who helped save her life
Crash victim thanks first responders who helped save her life
Gail Logan Strange
Gail Logan Strange to fill vacant JCPS board seat
Tiffanie Lucas arraigned on murder charges, December 2023.
Family of 2 boys allegedly killed by mother say they were given wrong body ahead of funeral
8th graders at Scottsburg Middle School designed and created a Winter-Christmas themed...
Scottsburg 8th graders design, build winter putt-putt golf course