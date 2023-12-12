Contact Troubleshooters
Scottsburg 8th graders design, build winter putt-putt golf course

8th graders at Scottsburg Middle School designed and created a Winter-Christmas themed...
8th graders at Scottsburg Middle School designed and created a Winter-Christmas themed putt-putt golf course(WAVE)
By WAVE Staff and Samantha Murray
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Elementary school students are getting some time out of the classroom... to Enjoy rounds of Putt Putt Golf.

The course was set up at Scottsburg Middle School gym.

8th graders worked all week to create the Winter-Christmas themed course. There are two 12-hole courses. The students designed and built the course.

“I’m just really glad that we can do this because I feel like the kids are really going to enjoy all of this and this is our first year doing this,” Middle School student Taren James said

Elementary students will be back enjoying the course Tuesday.

The students who created the course also had to put together invitations and a newspaper article as part of the project.

