Shively Area Ministries, Anthem Kentucky Medicaid host resources fair to help Medicaid users keep coverage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Right now, millions of Medicaid recipients across the state of Kentucky are at risk of losing their healthcare coverage.

Tuesday, local groups came together in an effort to help people keep their coverage.

The New York Times has reported that millions of Americans who qualify for Medicaid have lost coverage due to procedural reasons such as not returning paperwork to verify eligibility or an address change.

The report says many of the Medicaid users that have been dropped are children.

Shively Area Ministries and Anthem Kentucky Medicaid hosted a resource fair to help families get up to speed on the renewal process.

They say it’s important to remember the acronym “ACT.” That stands for Address, Check mail, and Turn the form in. Make sure your address is up to date so you can get the latest information and turn your forms in on time.

“So a lot of the Public Health Emergency ended in April, and the reason they’re here today is that all of the notifications about how to renew your coverage and how to re-enroll went to the addresses they had on file for folks 3 to 4 years ago,” Shively Area Ministries Dir of Development Leah Fulne said. “So, if you’ve moved since then, you might’ve missed that notification, that’s why we’re here today doing this event.”

If you missed the event, you can contact Shively Area Ministries for help getting connected to resources.

