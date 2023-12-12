Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Shively Area Ministries, Anthem Kentucky Medicaid host resources fair to help Medicaid users keep coverage

Local groups host resource fair to help Medicaid users keep coverage
Local groups host resource fair to help Medicaid users keep coverage(WAVE)
By WAVE Staff and Samantha Murray
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Right now, millions of Medicaid recipients across the state of Kentucky are at risk of losing their healthcare coverage.

Tuesday, local groups came together in an effort to help people keep their coverage.

The New York Times has reported that millions of Americans who qualify for Medicaid have lost coverage due to procedural reasons such as not returning paperwork to verify eligibility or an address change.

The report says many of the Medicaid users that have been dropped are children.

Shively Area Ministries and Anthem Kentucky Medicaid hosted a resource fair to help families get up to speed on the renewal process.

They say it’s important to remember the acronym “ACT.” That stands for Address, Check mail, and Turn the form in. Make sure your address is up to date so you can get the latest information and turn your forms in on time.

“So a lot of the Public Health Emergency ended in April, and the reason they’re here today is that all of the notifications about how to renew your coverage and how to re-enroll went to the addresses they had on file for folks 3 to 4 years ago,” Shively Area Ministries Dir of Development Leah Fulne said. “So, if you’ve moved since then, you might’ve missed that notification, that’s why we’re here today doing this event.”

If you missed the event, you can contact Shively Area Ministries for help getting connected to resources.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffanie Lucas arraigned on murder charges, December 2023.
Family of 2 boys allegedly killed by mother say they were given wrong body ahead of funeral
Devone Briggs
Man found not guilty of murder in 2019 Olive Garden homicide case released from jail
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS)
Troubleshooters: JCPS emails show AlphaRoute bus plan wasn’t delivered until 1 month before school
The Doherty family is calling for justice against the driver that ran over their loved one and...
Family of Baxter Avenue hit and run victim calls for justice

Latest News

Louisville Metro police have identified Sgt. Joshua Arnwine as the officer involved in a Dec....
Names of officer, suspect involved in Old Louisville shooting released
2X Game Changers organization launches inaugural Children’s Inspirational Award
2X Game Changers organization launches inaugural Children’s Inspirational Award
The Home of the Innocents
Louisville Fire Department to hold annual holiday party for Home of the Innocents
Salvation Army Angel Tree donations ready to be distributed to families across WAVE Country
Thousands of Angel Tree gifts distributed throughout WAVE Country