Thousands of Angel Tree gifts distributed throughout WAVE Country

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thousands of gifts are going to families in need this Christmas, and here at WAVE we helped pass out some of those presents.

Tuesday morning the Salvation Army began distributing gifts to families all across WAVE Country through their angel tree program.

The program provides gifts to families to make sure every child has a Christmas to remember

We talked to one of the volunteers, an employee here at WAVE, about one of the best parts about Tuesday’s event.

“The parents themselves are very grateful, but the best part is the kids, when they bring them along, because they can’t see through the bags, but they know what’s inside they know they have gifts,” WAVE Executive Producer Carson Young said. “They have things for Christmas, and you can see them trying to peak in and figure out what’s going on. Everybody’s excited, everybody’s happy, and it’s a wonderful atmosphere.”

In addition to the excitement of gifts going to local families, Kroger donated over $326,00 for their Angel Food Program. The money will go not only to help families during the holidays but also all throughout the year.

You can still pick up a food angel at local Kroger stores all the way through Christmas Eve.

