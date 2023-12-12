Contact Troubleshooters
Troubleshooters: Former Clark County Jail Captain to repay deductible after drunken crash

Former Clark County Jail Captain Russell Garrison is arrested for OWI in 2022(WAVE)
By Mark Stevens
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Ind. (WAVE) - Nearly two years after an unmarked Clark County Sheriff’s car was wrecked in a drunken crash in Lawrence County, Indiana, its driver pleaded guilty in court.

54-year-old Russell Garrison had worked for the sheriff’s office for about eight months.

In April 2022, police were called to Williams Road. A car snapped a utility pole and smashed into Linda Skillman’s retaining wall.

“He hit, I heard the big crash, and looked out, the cord was attached to his car, and he was still going and his front end came up and kind of jarred it,” Skillman said.

She had a good description of the car.

“It was a little red, looked flat in the back,” Skillman said.

The officer talking to her picked up evidence.

“I’m just going to pick some of these parts up, we got him down the road, we know who it is,” said the officer.

Police had already found the car three and a half miles up the road parked behind Revere’s gas station. Police ran the plate and discovered it was an unmarked Clark County Sheriff’s Department car. Behind the wheel driving was Clark County Jail Captain Russell Garrison.

“Bite your lip?” an officer asked.

“Yeah I guess so, just trying to get home,” Garrison said.

“Would you like to do some tests for me?” asked another officer.

“Whatever you want me to do,” Garrison said.

Officers conducted their field sobriety tests. They noted Garrison’s eyes were glassy, his speech slurred, and they saw a beverage container in the car. Garrison failed the tests.

“I have probable cause to believe you have operated a vehicle while intoxicated,” the officer said.

Police seemed surprised how far Garrison drove.

“He drove this from {inaudible} to here, s---,” one of the officers said.

They took Garrison to the hospital to get his blood drawn before booking him into jail. On the way, Garrison had a question.

“Is Mike working today?” Garrison asked.

“I’m sorry?” the officer said.

“Is Mike working today?” repeated Garrison.

“Sheriff Brown?” asked the officer.

“Whatever you call him, I call him Mike,” Garrison said.

His blood alcohol level tested .19%, more than double the legal limit.

Garrison resigned from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office the following day. No internal investigation was ever done.

He pleaded guilty Monday to operating while intoxicated. The judge did not allow our cameras inside the court. Garrison will serve no jail time. The judge sentenced him to four days in jail but gave him credit for the time he spent in jail following his arrest.

Garrison was ordered to repay Clark County’s $1,000 deductible. Insurance records show Liberty Mutual already paid out $26,000 to the county after declaring the 2016 Dodge Durango a total loss.

Garrison declined to speak with WAVE following his sentencing. He told the court he had been getting therapy and had abstained from alcohol ever since. The judge also noted Garrison is a Marine and pointed out this is his first criminal conviction when deciding the sentence.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

