Brice Rhodes’ co-defendant testifies in triple-murder trial

Rhodes is charged in the murders of Christopher Jones and teen brothers Maurice Gordon and Larry Ordway more than seven years ago.
By Marresa Burke and WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the first full day of testimony in Brice Rhodes’ triple murder trial, some gruesome evidence was revealed. On Wednesday, a key witness and co-defendant laid of his version of the killings.

Rhodes is charged in the murders of Christopher Jones and teen brothers Maurice Gordon and Larry Ordway more than seven years ago.

Wednesday, another man involved in the murders, Anjuan Carter, took to the stand. He received a plea deal in 2016 in exchange for his testimony against Rhodes. He said Rhodes shot Christopher Jones because he had “a price on his head.”

Carter told the court that Rhodes made the calls that day and the day Maurice Gordon and Larry Ordway were killed.

Day two of the Brice Rhodes trial opened with testimony from Jones’ sister.

On May 4, 2016, police say Rhodes shot Jones on South 41st Street. Carter said he was with Rhodes at the time of the shooting and 15-year-old Maurice Gordon was driving the car.

In his testimony, Carter said Gordon called his mother about the shooting and claimed that upset Rhodes and Jacorey Taylor.

Fast forward a few weeks later, Carter said Rhodes decided the fate of Gordon and his brother, 14-year-old Larry Ordway.

“Brice made us take a vote on whether they should live or not,” Carter told the court. “He made us stab them.”

Carter testified after he, Rhodes, Taylor and others placed the boys’ bodies in a bin and loaded them into Rhodes’ car, a blue Mazda.

On May 22, 2016, the burned bodies of Gordon and Ordway were found at an abandoned home off River Park drive. The defense argued the validity of Carter’s testimony in court.

Carter is being held in Hamilton County jail in Florida for separate burglary charges. He is serving four years. His testimony in court was part of a plea agreement. If he is caught lying, he could face life in prison.

