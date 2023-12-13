Brooks Houck transferred to Oldham County Detention Center
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bardstown murder suspect Brooks Houck has been transferred to the Oldham County Detention Center.
Online jail records show Houck was booked into the jail around 2:16 p.m. on Wednesday.
Prosecutors and others connected to the case haven’t said why he’s been moved yet. He was previously being held in Hardin County on a $10 million bond.
Houck was arrested in September for the murder of his ex, Crystal Rogers and for tampering with evidence.
Two other men, Joseph and Steven Lawson, have been arrested in connection to the case as well.
