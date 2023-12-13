Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Cincinnati man pulls mother and her kids from smoking car

A man helped rescue a woman and her three children from an SUV that flipped after a crash in...
A man helped rescue a woman and her three children from an SUV that flipped after a crash in North College Hill on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.(Photo provided)
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:01 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A North College Hill man pulled a woman and her three children from an SUV after it flipped after a crash.

The crash happened Friday on Betts Avenue.

Escon Thompson said he was at home when he heard a loud boom. He came outside and saw a GMC SUV flipped upside down in front of his house while another vehicle spewed smoke on the street.

“This car started smoking, the car that was upside down started smoking, so I immediately ran over there because I saw somebody trying to push open the door,” Thompson said.

Thompson said he tried kicking the window with the steel-toe work boots he had on, but couldn’t get it to bust open. He got the door open by kicking it in the door jam.

“As soon as I got the driver’s door open the lady was like, ‘Please get my kids,’” Thompson said.

Thompson said he grabbed the car seat in one hand and picked up a little girl with another.

The North College Hill Police Department said the woman and three children were in the vehicle. One of the children was taken to a hospital.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All eligible customers have to do is use their Kroger loyalty card or alternate ID and alert...
Kroger offering extra discount to eligible customers on Wednesday
Toree Deneal Sims, Jr., 24, of Louisville, was arrested Dec. 12, 2023 on one count of...
Suspect in near-fatal shooting arrested for attempted murder
4 dead after Madison, Indiana house fire
Coroner identifies 4 dead with possible gunshot wounds after Madison, Indiana house fire
Tiffanie Lucas arraigned on murder charges, December 2023.
Family of 2 boys allegedly killed by mother say they were given wrong body ahead of funeral
Source: Mount Washington Police Department
Mt. Washington police asking for help identifying woman in fraud investigation

Latest News

Members of Pleasant View Missionary Baptist Church on 26th Street found debris scattered...
Armed carjacking ends in crash at Louisville church
Neighbors who interacted with Briner on a regular basis said they’re shocked.
Neighbors: things seemed ‘normal’ at house where three kids were killed
Taylor accepted a plea deal for lesser charges in exchange for testifying against Rhodes
Co-defendant and witness Jecorey Taylor testifies against Brice Rhodes
Taylor accepted a plea deal for lesser charges in exchange for testifying against Rhodes
Co-defendant and witness Jecorey Taylor testifies against Brice Rhodes
The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Warmer Friday ahead of rain this weekend