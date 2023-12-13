Cincinnati man pulls mother and her kids from smoking car

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A North College Hill man pulled a woman and her three children from an SUV after it flipped after a crash.

The crash happened Friday on Betts Avenue.

Escon Thompson said he was at home when he heard a loud boom. He came outside and saw a GMC SUV flipped upside down in front of his house while another vehicle spewed smoke on the street.

“This car started smoking, the car that was upside down started smoking, so I immediately ran over there because I saw somebody trying to push open the door,” Thompson said.

Thompson said he tried kicking the window with the steel-toe work boots he had on, but couldn’t get it to bust open. He got the door open by kicking it in the door jam.

“As soon as I got the driver’s door open the lady was like, ‘Please get my kids,’” Thompson said.

Thompson said he grabbed the car seat in one hand and picked up a little girl with another.

The North College Hill Police Department said the woman and three children were in the vehicle. One of the children was taken to a hospital.

