Coleman and Greenberg talk Louisville violence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Attorney General-elect Russell Coleman on Wednesday called Louisville’s ongoing flood of homicides a “bloodletting.” He spoke to reporters after a closed door meeting at the Louisville Metro Hall with Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg.

“There may be issues, and there are, the Mayor and I don’t see eye to eye in,” Coleman said. “The challenge is so large. The threats are so large that I predict, and we are committing to, a degree of collaboration with a sense of urgency, that perhaps might be something new.”

The meeting did not produce any specific plans to stop the city’s gun violence and Coleman was vague on what he and Greenberg might be able to accomplish together.

“I will tell you what this meeting wasn’t,” Coleman said. “This meeting wasn’t happy talk. It wasn’t a waste of time where we introduced each other.”

The former US Attorney is a leading proponent of Group Violence Intervention (GVI), as a way to reduce violence and keep potential offenders out of prison. He blamed the Fischer administration for a lack of results.

“Prior to now, prior to this administration, it was the bureaucratic, internal bureaucratic intransigence,” Coleman said. “It was a refusal of the prior administration to have their administration row in a way to make GVI work.”

Coleman said he has also been in talks with Jefferson County Republican Legislators about the Safer Kentucky Act-- a stack of get-tough proposals targeting in part: gun violence, street camping, and vandalism.

One proposal, confirmed by Greenberg and Coleman as no-longer on the list, is moving a state trooper post to Louisville but Coleman encouraged KSP involvement in Louisville crime.

“State police regularly collaborates with LMPD. Want to see troopers engaged here as much as possible,” Coleman said. “But that’s not an issue that’s on the table now so it’s moot. I look forward to seeing more KSP presence here, that’s for certain.”

