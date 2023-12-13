Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Coleman and Greenberg talk Louisville violence

Attorney General-elect Russell Coleman on Wednesday called Louisville's ongoing flood of...
Attorney General-elect Russell Coleman on Wednesday called Louisville's ongoing flood of homicides a “bloodletting" after a closed door meeting at the Louisville Metro Hall with Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg.(WAVE)
By David Mattingly
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Attorney General-elect Russell Coleman on Wednesday called Louisville’s ongoing flood of homicides a “bloodletting.” He spoke to reporters after a closed door meeting at the Louisville Metro Hall with Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg.

“There may be issues, and there are, the Mayor and I don’t see eye to eye in,” Coleman said. “The challenge is so large. The threats are so large that I predict, and we are committing to, a degree of collaboration with a sense of urgency, that perhaps might be something new.”

The meeting did not produce any specific plans to stop the city’s gun violence and Coleman was vague on what he and Greenberg might be able to accomplish together.

“I will tell you what this meeting wasn’t,” Coleman said.  “This meeting wasn’t happy talk. It wasn’t a waste of time where we introduced each other.”

The former US Attorney is a leading proponent of Group Violence Intervention (GVI), as a way to reduce violence and keep potential offenders out of prison. He blamed the Fischer administration for a lack of results.

“Prior to now, prior to this administration, it was the bureaucratic, internal bureaucratic intransigence,” Coleman said. “It was a refusal of the prior administration to have their administration row in a way to make GVI work.”

Coleman said he has also been in talks with Jefferson County Republican Legislators about the Safer Kentucky Act-- a stack of get-tough proposals targeting in part: gun violence, street camping, and vandalism.

One proposal, confirmed by Greenberg and Coleman as no-longer on the list,  is moving a state trooper post to Louisville but Coleman encouraged KSP involvement in Louisville crime.

“State police regularly collaborates with LMPD. Want to see troopers engaged here as much as possible,” Coleman said. “But that’s not an issue that’s on the table now so it’s moot. I look forward to seeing more KSP presence here, that’s for certain.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffanie Lucas arraigned on murder charges, December 2023.
Family of 2 boys allegedly killed by mother say they were given wrong body ahead of funeral
The Doherty family is calling for justice against the driver that ran over their loved one and...
Family of Baxter Avenue hit and run victim calls for justice
All eligible customers have to do is use their Kroger loyalty card or alternate ID and alert...
Kroger offering extra discount to eligible customers on Wednesday
Krispy Kreme is bringing back its annual “Day of the Dozens” deal, which always falls on Dec. 12.
You can get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for $1 – here’s how
Source: Mount Washington Police Department
Mt. Washington police asking for help identifying woman in fraud investigation

Latest News

Hankison heads toward the Gene Snyder Federal Courthouse in Louisville
Former LMPD Detective Brett Hankison retrial set for October
On Wednesday, those with Metro Corrections’ healthcare provider Wellpath hosted a luncheon for...
LMDC invites community members to learn more about healthcare in jail
Bev Yanez
WAVE News sits down with Racing Louisville FC head coach Bev Yanez
WAVE News sits down with Racing Louisville FC head coach Bev Yanez
WAVE News sits down with Racing Louisville FC head coach Bev Yanez