Cunningham signs with Ravens, reunites with Jackson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s a UofL quarterback reunion in Baltimore.

The Baltimore Ravens signed Malik Cunningham to their roster off the New England Patriot’s practice squad, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

That signing sets up a reunion for Cunningham with fellow Cardinal QB Lamar Jackson. The pair were teammates in 2017 and have been close ever since.

Cunningham signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent. He was assigned to the practice squad after being waived in August. He was promoted to the active roster in October on a three-year contract, but was released 10 days later and signed back to the practice squad.

“I wanted to thank Mr. (Robert) Kraft and Coach (Bill) Belichick for giving me opportunity to play with the Patriots. I learned a lot from them. I want to be a coach one day, so I would take notes from coach Belichick because he’s one of the greatest of all time,” Cunningham told Schefter. “I had great teammates in New England and built relationships that will last a lifetime. But I just feel like this is a good opportunity for me and I’m excited to be a Baltimore Raven.”

Cunningham was with UofL from 2017 through 2022. After redshirting in 2017, he started three games in 2018 before taking the reins as the full-time starting QB. He finished with 9,660 passing yards and 70 touchdowns along with 3,179 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns.

Cunningham was drafted out of college by the USFL’s Birmingham Stallions in the third round, but opted for the NFL instead.

“He’s a great quarterback. I seen it first hand when he was a freshman at Louisville,” Jackson said about Cunningham. “He’s explosive. Can throw the ball anywhere on the field. Make guys miss. He can do it all.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.