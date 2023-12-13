Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Cunningham signs with Ravens, reunites with Jackson

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham (3) attempts a pass during the first half of an NCAA...
Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham (3) attempts a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s a UofL quarterback reunion in Baltimore.

The Baltimore Ravens signed Malik Cunningham to their roster off the New England Patriot’s practice squad, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

That signing sets up a reunion for Cunningham with fellow Cardinal QB Lamar Jackson. The pair were teammates in 2017 and have been close ever since.

Cunningham signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent. He was assigned to the practice squad after being waived in August. He was promoted to the active roster in October on a three-year contract, but was released 10 days later and signed back to the practice squad.

“I wanted to thank Mr. (Robert) Kraft and Coach (Bill) Belichick for giving me opportunity to play with the Patriots. I learned a lot from them. I want to be a coach one day, so I would take notes from coach Belichick because he’s one of the greatest of all time,” Cunningham told Schefter. “I had great teammates in New England and built relationships that will last a lifetime. But I just feel like this is a good opportunity for me and I’m excited to be a Baltimore Raven.”

Cunningham was with UofL from 2017 through 2022. After redshirting in 2017, he started three games in 2018 before taking the reins as the full-time starting QB. He finished with 9,660 passing yards and 70 touchdowns along with 3,179 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns.

Cunningham was drafted out of college by the USFL’s Birmingham Stallions in the third round, but opted for the NFL instead.

“He’s a great quarterback. I seen it first hand when he was a freshman at Louisville,” Jackson said about Cunningham. “He’s explosive. Can throw the ball anywhere on the field. Make guys miss. He can do it all.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffanie Lucas arraigned on murder charges, December 2023.
Family of 2 boys allegedly killed by mother say they were given wrong body ahead of funeral
The Doherty family is calling for justice against the driver that ran over their loved one and...
Family of Baxter Avenue hit and run victim calls for justice
All eligible customers have to do is use their Kroger loyalty card or alternate ID and alert...
Kroger offering extra discount to eligible customers on Wednesday
Krispy Kreme is bringing back its annual “Day of the Dozens” deal, which always falls on Dec. 12.
You can get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for $1 – here’s how
Source: Mount Washington Police Department
Mt. Washington police asking for help identifying woman in fraud investigation

Latest News

The University of Louisville men’s basketball program announced Wednesday that junior Koron...
Koron Davis tells UofL he intends to transfer
Bev Yanez
WAVE News sits down with Racing Louisville FC head coach Bev Yanez
WAVE News sits down with Racing Louisville FC head coach Bev Yanez
WAVE News sits down with Racing Louisville FC head coach Bev Yanez
Basketball
UofL Women's Basketball scrimmages local school in impromptu game