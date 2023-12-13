Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

The FDA may review using MDMA to help treat PTSD

The FDA is considering using MDMA to help treat PTSD symptoms.
The FDA is considering using MDMA to help treat PTSD symptoms.(DEA | DEA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Food and Drug Administration may review an ingredient that’s in street drugs that could enhance therapy treatment of PTSD.

MDMA, or midomafetamine, is the active ingredient in street drugs like ecstasy and molly.

It’s a psychedelic drug in a class of psychoactive drugs that produce experiences of emotional communion, relatedness and emotional openness.

The new application with the FDA was filed Tuesday by a company called the Maps Public Benefit Corporation.

It’s been studying the drug in combination with therapy to treat PTSD, finding it significantly reduced symptoms and impairment associated with PTSD compared with a placebo.

The FDA has 60 days to determine whether the new drug application will be accepted for review and if it will be fast-tracked through the approval process.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffanie Lucas arraigned on murder charges, December 2023.
Family of 2 boys allegedly killed by mother say they were given wrong body ahead of funeral
The Doherty family is calling for justice against the driver that ran over their loved one and...
Family of Baxter Avenue hit and run victim calls for justice
All eligible customers have to do is use their Kroger loyalty card or alternate ID and alert...
Kroger offering extra discount to eligible customers on Wednesday
Krispy Kreme is bringing back its annual “Day of the Dozens” deal, which always falls on Dec. 12.
You can get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for $1 – here’s how
Source: Mount Washington Police Department
Mt. Washington police asking for help identifying woman in fraud investigation

Latest News

4 dead after Madison, Indiana house fire
Coroner identifies 4 dead with possible gunshot wounds after Madison, Indiana house fire
Ohio parents say their daughter remains hospitalized after she was given an edible on a school...
Parents say 8-year-old daughter remains in hospital after given edible on school bus
Rhodes is charged in the murders of Christopher Jones and teen brothers Maurice Gordon and...
Brice Rhodes’ co-defendant testifies in triple-murder trial
New York firefighters walk up to the entrance of New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 13,...
Man arrested for setting fire to court papers inside New York courthouse hosting Trump civil trial
Donald Trump sits at the defense table at New York Supreme Court, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in...
Judge in Trump election case pauses court deadlines as appeal is heard on presidential immunity