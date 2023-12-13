Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Cold night ahead

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with the forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunny and warmer weather Thursday
  • Rain chances inch upward over the weekend
  • Winter begins officially next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Get ready for a cold night if you plan to watch the Geminid meteor shower. Lows will drop below freezing with the coldest temperatures outside of the metro.

Thursday features sunny and warmer conditions. Highs return to the low 50s tomorrow afternoon.

Another cold night into Thursday night with lows into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

High clouds will start to increase on Friday with warmer temperatures well into the 50s.

Overcast skies will develop on Saturday as our next weather system arrives. This looks to increase the rain Saturday night into Sunday. Timing and amounts still vary on the latest data trends so expect more adjustments as we get closer.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE 11 a.m. - Weather - Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023

