FORECAST: Cold night ahead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Get ready for a cold night if you plan to watch the Geminid meteor shower. Lows will drop below freezing with the coldest temperatures outside of the metro.

Thursday features sunny and warmer conditions. Highs return to the low 50s tomorrow afternoon.

Another cold night into Thursday night with lows into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

High clouds will start to increase on Friday with warmer temperatures well into the 50s.

Overcast skies will develop on Saturday as our next weather system arrives. This looks to increase the rain Saturday night into Sunday. Timing and amounts still vary on the latest data trends so expect more adjustments as we get closer.

