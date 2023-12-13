FORECAST: Lots of blue sky this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Mild to end the workweek

Shower chance on Sunday

Quiet start to next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds decrease this morning, allowing for us to enjoy plenty of sunshine this afternoon. This morning’s clouds and the northerly wind will limit highs to the 40s in most locations; the metro could touch 50°. Clear skies stick around tonight as temperatures tumble into the 20s.

The Geminids meteor shower peaks early Thursday morning, so sky watchers will want to be out late tonight to get a good view! Thursday features sunny and warmer conditions. Highs return to the low 50s tomorrow afternoon. Skies remain clear Thursday night as we return to the 20s for lows.

We will continue to slowly warm Friday as the forecast remains dry. A weak system will dive in from the northwest and combine with a southern system to at least introduce some rain chances for the area for the latter half of the weekend. We’ll continue to monitor that setup.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.