The Good Side: Santa

By Debra Alfarone and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The kids call him Santa Luke. He’s been taking requests and offering encouragement in Baltimore, Maryland generation after generation. But as you’ll see, he’s a Santa for everyone, everywhere, no matter your race, or age. This week, on “The Good Side”, National Correspondent Debra Alfarone introduces us to a Santa with a mission: to make the world a more inclusive and loving place.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Bev Yanez
WAVE News sits down with Racing Louisville FC head coach Bev Yanez
Rutkowski girls
Mother surprises daughters at Cox’s Creek Elementary after returning from deployment
Wednesday marks 46 years since UE plane crash, community to honor lives lost
Toree Deneal Sims, Jr., 24, of Louisville, was arrested Dec. 12, 2023 on one count of...
Suspect in near-fatal shooting arrested for attempted murder