Home’s hoarding situation leads to a rat infestation in the neighborhood, neighbors say

A major hoarding situation at a home in Vernon is leading to public health concerns and a rat problem in the neighborhood. (WSFB)
By Eliza Kruczynski and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERNON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A major hoarding situation at a home in Vernon, Connecticut, is leading to public health concerns and a rat problem in the neighborhood.

Complaints of odor and hoarding at a home on Warren Avenue began in 2020.

“Awful. Awful. I can’t explain it. It was so thick at times, you could almost taste the smell, if that makes sense to you,” neighbor Eric McVeigh said.

McVeigh said he recalls not being able to open his windows this past summer because of the smell. He also said the smell was only the start of the home’s problems.

“My wife is scared to go downstairs and do laundry because she’s afraid she’s going to see a rat or something in our own house,” McVeigh said.

Letters went out to the town, and it was eventually determined to be a health hazard. In October, the owner was removed and the house was boarded up.

A boarded-up house is at the center of a rat infestation in a neighborhood, residents say....
A boarded-up house is at the center of a rat infestation in a neighborhood, residents say. (Eric McVeigh via WFSB)

With all the trash inside the home came rats, who then began to invade nearby homes.

“About a month and a half ago, two months ago we started seeing rats. There have been rats in our yard, climbing through the fence, our dogs chasing them,” McVeigh said.

While the situation is causing chaos in the neighborhood, the community has banded together.

“This is a very rare and unusual and unfortunate situation where a town has to intervene at this level. It’s not something that normally happens, but it was severe enough and constituted a public health emergency,” town administrator Michael Purcaro said.

Crews showed up to clean the home Friday, finding piles on every surface and floor, and removing the rotting food and garbage surrounding every inch of the house.

“A whole crew showed up with skid steers and dumpsters and suits and masks, and they started taking the wood off the doors and dragging stuff outside,” McVeigh said.

Pest control has already visited some neighbors’ homes and the removal process continues, but neighbors said they are pleased with how things are going.

“We couldn’t ask for a better town to live in. The town of Vernon has really been top-notch, very pleased with them,” McVeigh said.

The situation is so bad, it will take about a month to clean and fully disinfect.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

