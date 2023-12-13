Introducing JCPS’ New School Board Member Gail Logan Strange

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a unanimous vote, the newest JCPS board member is hoping she can help make changes to improve the district for both students and staff.

Gail Logan Strange replaces Diane Porter in District 1 after she stepped down to focus on her health.

Logan Strange says she grew up going to district schools and it’s a position she’s wanted for 18 years.

She feels this is a chance to help JCPS with its plans for the future.

”It’s a little surreal,” Logan Strange said.

Logan Strange says it still hasn’t quite set in that she was unanimously voted into the District 1 seat of the JCPS Board of Education.

It’s a position she has wanted since 2005 when she ran for the seat against the late Ann Elmore and although she lost, the results never defeated her passion.

”When it became available and I talked to some people in the community they were like are you still interested, you should still do that. And I’m like yeah I should,” Logan Strange explained.

Logan Strange says she hopes to bring her years of corporate communications and strategic planning to the table to be a valuable member of the JCPS Board of Education.

But she believes it’s not just on the board to guarantee a student’s success.

”It’s not just the Jefferson County School Board and the teachers, but it’s going to involve parents, it’s going to involve the churches and the kids are going to want to do it,” Strange said. “But it has to involve the whole community to be successful.”

Logan Strange is joining the board as JCPS is facing criticism over busing and complaints on how student discipline is handled.

JCPS recently announced transportation is not guaranteed for magnet and traditional schools for the 2024-2025 school year.

Parents have been left with a lot of questions some thought might be answered at a Tuesday school application meeting at Hudson Middle School. While parents were told staff at the meeting couldn’t answer questions about the proposed change, Logan Strange feels it should be embraced as change for the better.

”Without transition and without struggle, nothing is successful,” Logan Strange said. “I really do think that from the plans I’ve read, the vision 2020 plan, the school reassignment plan and the school choice zones, there’s some good stuff there.”

Logan Strange says she wants the board to build a better relationship with the community.

She believes that starts with transparency and actually getting out into the community instead of staying behind the walls of the Van Hoose Education Center.

Her first JCPS Board meeting will be Jan. 23.

