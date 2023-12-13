Jawhar Jordan declares for NFL draft, won’t play in bowl game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL junior running back Jawhar Jordan has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft via an announcement on X, formerly Twitter.

Jordan rushed for 1,128 yards on 181 carries in 2023, finding the end zone 13 times. His two biggest games came in the two wins over ranked opponents the Cards had this year.

Against Notre Dame on Oct. 7, Jordan ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns and followed that up with a 163-yard, two touchdown performance two weeks later against Duke. He had two touchdowns against Kentucky, Boston College and Murray State, as well.

Prior to his time at Louisville, Jordan played for Syracuse.

On social media, Jordan thanked God and his family and Syracuse before turning his attention to Louisville.

Jordan said he was grateful for coach Scott Satterfield for giving him the opportunity to finish his collegiate career at UofL as well as Justin Ruffin and the academic staff at the university. He thanked current UofL head coach Jeff Brohm for his leadership.

Jordan will be skipping the Dec. 27 Holiday Bowl between Louisville and USC in preparation for the NFL Draft.

The NFL Draft will be held between April 25-27 in Detroit, Mich.

