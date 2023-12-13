Contact Troubleshooters
Kentucky man accused of horrific crimes against his own family appears in court

Austin Prather appeared in circuit court flanked by his public defenders Wednesday
Austin Prather appeared in circuit court flanked by his public defenders Wednesday(PHIL PENDLETON)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - A man accused of committing horrific crimes against three members of his own family appeared in court Wednesday morning.

Austin Prather is charged with murder and other offenses in the deaths of his father, Ardyth “Trae” Prather III, and his grandfather, Ardyth “Ray” Prather, Jr., and the attempted murder of his grandmother, Joann.

It was all procedural and quick in the Pulaski County courtroom.

Austin Prather was the only case called at 10 a.m., and it followed a bizarre series of events that started in early November and culminated in Prather being found in Indiana.

Police say he took off after the crime at his father’s and grandparents’ homes.

Prather walked into the empty Pulaski County courtroom because his case was the only one on the docket. He told the judge he didn’t have a job, and two public defenders were appointed as his lawyers. He was asked several questions and politely answered with his birthday, social security numbers, etc. The prosecutor told the judge they are still reviewing evidence and talking to witnesses in the matter.

“Your honor, discovery will be ongoing. There are several items that are still being examined. I would ask the court to set a pre-trial conference two months out. During that time I will be meeting with the victims’ family. We will be filing noticing of statutory aggravators,” Commonwealth’s Attorney David Dalton told Judge Teresa Whitaker.

We still don’t know much about the motive. However, according to the indictment, Prather is charged with robbery in the first degree, with the victims being his grandparents. He is also charged with tampering with physical evidence.

No discussion or arguments took place regarding Prather’s bond, which is currently set to “no bond allowed.”

A pre-trial conference was called for February 22.

