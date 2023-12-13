Contact Troubleshooters
Kentucky Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer not seeking re-election

Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, announced on Wednesday he will not seek re-election for Kentucky’s 17th Senate District.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, announced on Wednesday he will not seek re-election for Kentucky’s 17th Senate District.

The 17th Senate District includes Grant and Scott Counties and portions of Fayette and Kenton Counties.

Thayer’s term will conclude in December 2024, following over two decades of service to his district and a decade as Senate Majority Floor Leader.

“I have decided not to seek re-election to the state Senate in 2024,” Thayer said. “The end of my current term next year will mark 22 years in the Senate and 12 as Majority Floor Leader. After conversations with my adult children, close friends and colleagues, I have concluded this is the right decision.”

Thayer is the longest-serving Republican Senate Majority Floor Leader in Kentucky history.

