Koron Davis says UofL Basketball’s announcement of his transfer is ‘false information’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville men’s basketball program shared a statement Wednesday saying junior Koron Davis intends to transfer.

“University of Louisville junior guard Koron Davis has informed the program that he intends to transfer. We support him and wish him well in the future.”

Davis shared his response to the statement via X, claiming he never expressed to anyone at UofL that he wanted to transfer.

“I didn’t express to anyone at U of Louisville that I wanted to transfer. I never asked to transfer. I enjoy being a Cardinal. The fact an official statement was released giving false information is disheartening and sad.”

Davis, a 6-foot-6 junior guard from Gary, Ind. transferred to UofL this year after playing for Los Angeles Southwest Community College as a sophomore. He averaged 23.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals during last season at LASCC, shooting 48% from the field and 33% from three. However, his time as a Cardinal never saw the junior enter a game.

Davis posted on social media that he would be at the Yum! Center for both the Louisville women’s and men’s game Wednesday night, more than an hour before the team shared the statement.

“I want to say thank you to everyone at U of Louisville, Cards Nation and the city of Louisville for taking me in,” the post started. “Today I’ll be at YUM Center supporting our women’s team and my teammates at the doubleheader.”

Davis has been removed from the UofL roster page.

Louisville hosts Arkansas State at 8 p.m.

