Koron Davis tells UofL he intends to transfer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville men’s basketball program announced Wednesday that junior Koron Davis intends to transfer.

Davis, a 6-foot-6 junior guard from Gary, Ind. transferred to UofL this year after playing for Los Angeles Southwest Community College as a sophomore. He averaged 23.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals during last season at LASCC, shooting 48% from the field and 33% from three.

However, his time as a Cardinal never saw the junior enter a game.

Davis posted on social media that he would be at the Yum! Center for both the Louisville women’s and men’s game Wednesday night more than an hour before the team issued the statement about his transfer.

“I want to say thank you to everyone at U of Louisville, Cards Nation and the city of Louisville for taking me in,” the post started. “Today I’ll be at YUM Center supporting our women’s team and my teammates at the doubleheader.”

Davis has been removed from the UofL roster page.

Louisville hosts Arkansas State at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.