LMDC invites community members to learn more about healthcare in jail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday, those with Metro Corrections’ healthcare provider Wellpath hosted a luncheon for community partners to explain how they help inmates, both physically and mentally.

The jail works with numerous partners to connect people with resources that will help them be successful and avoid a return to jail.

“There are a lot of providers in the community that are ready to help, so it’s important to get everyone out of their silos and minimize the barriers,” LMDC Executive Administrator Mane Martirosyan said. “We’re fortunate in Louisville that a lot of providers were ready to bring down their barriers and bring down their walls and work with us along with our limitations.

“Having the community be present and be a part of the solution is what’s going to help keep people out of jail and the new ones that come into jail, if they have to, then reconnecting them really quickly to service providers,” she added.

Date from 2021 shows that about 46 people are released from Louisville Metro Corrections every day.

