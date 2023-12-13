Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMDC invites community members to learn more about healthcare in jail

On Wednesday, those with Metro Corrections’ healthcare provider Wellpath hosted a luncheon for...
On Wednesday, those with Metro Corrections’ healthcare provider Wellpath hosted a luncheon for community partners to explain how they help inmates, both physically and mentally.(WAVE)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday, those with Metro Corrections’ healthcare provider Wellpath hosted a luncheon for community partners to explain how they help inmates, both physically and mentally.

The jail works with numerous partners to connect people with resources that will help them be successful and avoid a return to jail.

“There are a lot of providers in the community that are ready to help, so it’s important to get everyone out of their silos and minimize the barriers,” LMDC Executive Administrator Mane Martirosyan said. “We’re fortunate in Louisville that a lot of providers were ready to bring down their barriers and bring down their walls and work with us along with our limitations.

“Having the community be present and be a part of the solution is what’s going to help keep people out of jail and the new ones that come into jail, if they have to, then reconnecting them really quickly to service providers,” she added.

Date from 2021 shows that about 46 people are released from Louisville Metro Corrections every day.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffanie Lucas arraigned on murder charges, December 2023.
Family of 2 boys allegedly killed by mother say they were given wrong body ahead of funeral
The Doherty family is calling for justice against the driver that ran over their loved one and...
Family of Baxter Avenue hit and run victim calls for justice
All eligible customers have to do is use their Kroger loyalty card or alternate ID and alert...
Kroger offering extra discount to eligible customers on Wednesday
Krispy Kreme is bringing back its annual “Day of the Dozens” deal, which always falls on Dec. 12.
You can get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for $1 – here’s how
Source: Mount Washington Police Department
Mt. Washington police asking for help identifying woman in fraud investigation

Latest News

Hankison heads toward the Gene Snyder Federal Courthouse in Louisville
Former LMPD Detective Brett Hankison retrial set for October
Bev Yanez
WAVE News sits down with Racing Louisville FC head coach Bev Yanez
WAVE News sits down with Racing Louisville FC head coach Bev Yanez
WAVE News sits down with Racing Louisville FC head coach Bev Yanez
Toree Deneal Sims, Jr., 24, of Louisville, was arrested Dec. 12, 2023 on one count of...
Suspect in near-fatal shooting arrested for attempted murder