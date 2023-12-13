Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Zoo’s newest Amur Tiger ‘Timmy’ joins tigress Sasha in zoo’s Tiger Tiaga

By Samantha Murray
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Zoo’s newest Amur tiger, Timmy, has officially joined tigress Sasha in a new habitat rotation in the zoo’s Tiger Taiga.

The zoo said zookeepers are still getting to know Timmy but he’s very interactive, loves goat’s milk, and has a calm demeanor.

Timmy came to Louisville in late fall from Potter Park Zoo in Michigan on an exchange that sent Louisville Zoo’s other male Amur tiger, Vikenti, to Michigan.

Amur tigers, previously known as Siberian tigers, are considered endangered. As part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Amur Tiger Species Survival Plan’s recommendation, the 6-year-old male tigers swapped places.

Sasha and Vikenti didn’t produce any cubs over their years together. Amur’s status as endangered means breeding programs like this one can be important to sustain a healthy population, according to the Louisville Zoo.

