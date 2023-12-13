Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Mother surprises daughters at Cox’s Creek Elementary after returning from deployment

Mother surprises daughters at Cox’s Creek Elementary after returning from deployment
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A sweet surprise for two sisters who were reunited with their mother who returned him from deployment.

Cox’s Creek Elementary shared a video on Monday of staff members wheeling out a large gift for two students to unwrap.

Sisters Rachel and Heather Rutkowski were “randomly” selected to open the gift in front of the school. To their surprise, out came their mother.

Captain Bonita Rutkowski has been deployed in the Middle East for the last six months working as a medical plans officer. Welcome home, Captain Rutkowski!

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffanie Lucas arraigned on murder charges, December 2023.
Family of 2 boys allegedly killed by mother say they were given wrong body ahead of funeral
The Doherty family is calling for justice against the driver that ran over their loved one and...
Family of Baxter Avenue hit and run victim calls for justice
Krispy Kreme is bringing back its annual “Day of the Dozens” deal, which always falls on Dec. 12.
You can get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for $1 – here’s how
Source: Mount Washington Police Department
Mt. Washington police asking for help identifying woman in fraud investigation
All eligible customers have to do is use their Kroger loyalty card or alternate ID and alert...
Kroger offering extra discount to eligible customers on Wednesday

Latest News

A rendering of the reconstruction project at Riverside Drive
Reconstruction project of Riverside Drive in Clarksville set to begin soon
Police Lights Generic
Man hospitalized after shooting in Russell neighborhood
People in Valley Station were out in the cold tonight to make sure every kid can stay warm.
Light Up Valley Station collects winter coats for kids
Mayor Craig Greenberg lit the menorah on the third night of Hanukkah as part of Chabad of...
Chabad of Kentucky helps gun violence victims