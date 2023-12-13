Mother surprises daughters at Cox’s Creek Elementary after returning from deployment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A sweet surprise for two sisters who were reunited with their mother who returned him from deployment.

Cox’s Creek Elementary shared a video on Monday of staff members wheeling out a large gift for two students to unwrap.

Sisters Rachel and Heather Rutkowski were “randomly” selected to open the gift in front of the school. To their surprise, out came their mother.

Captain Bonita Rutkowski has been deployed in the Middle East for the last six months working as a medical plans officer. Welcome home, Captain Rutkowski!

