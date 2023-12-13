Contact Troubleshooters
No one hurt after Russell neighborhood house catches fire

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A house in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood caught on fire Wednesday morning.

LFD firefighters were called at 7:53 a.m. to the 2300 Block of West Chestnut Street. They got there within three minutes and found heavy fire on the front-side of a two-story home.

It took about 30 minutes and 35 firefighters to get the fire under control.

No one was found inside the home and there were no injuries reported.

Arson investigators are working to figure out what caused the fire to start.

Louisville firefighters were called to West Chestnut Street.

