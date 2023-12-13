Norton to offer identity protection services after ransomware attack

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare says is will be offering identity protection services to people who could have been affected by a ransomware attack against the hospital system.

Norton says hackers were able to get access to certain network storage devices for two days in May. Right now, they say there has been no evidence of medical records being compromised.

As a precaution, the hospital system is offering identity protection to 2.5 million people.

Norton will send out letters to those who qualify. Those who were potentially affected can contact a designated call center at (866) 983-5764. The call centers will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

