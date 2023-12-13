Contact Troubleshooters
Police arrest Seymour woman in connection to intoxicated driving, crash that kills 3-year-old

Lisa Ely
Lisa Ely(Jennings County Sherriff's Office)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - A crash allegedly caused by an intoxicated driver in October led to the death of a three-year-old, Jennings County Deputies say.

Police say an investigation shows that on Oct. 28 Lisa Ely, 45, was driving when she ran the car off the road and hit a tree. The crash seriously injured a 7-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy. Thomas Ely died as a result of the wreck.

According to investigators, none of the children were wearing seatbelts or other child restraints, the car was going above the speed limit, and Ely’s blood alcohol level was above the legal limit.

On Monday, Jennings County Deputies arrested and charged 45-year-old Lisa Ely with one count of neglect resulting in death, two counts of neglect resulting in serious bodily injury, one count of causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, and two counts of causing serious bodily inuring when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

