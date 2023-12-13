Suspect in near-fatal shooting arrested for attempted murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police have made an arrest in a late November shooting that left the victim with critical injuries.

Toree Deneal Sims, Jr., 24, of Louisville, was arrested December 12 on one count of attempted murder.

An arrest warrant says Sims was at the Bourbon Hall in the 100 block of W. Jefferson on November 25 at the same time the victim was. When the victim left, Sims followed him out and got into his own vehicle.

Later, surveillance video recorded Sims at a nearby gas station standing behind the victim. The video shows Sims pulling out a gun and firing multiple shots at the victim, three of which struck the man.

Police say Sims ran from the scene, but his car was left at the gas station. The vehicle wa towed by LMPD for processing.

A not guilty plea was entered for sims during his arraignment today in Jefferson District Court. He remains in Louisville Metro Corrections on a $500,000 cash bond.

Sims will be ack in court Dec. 21 for a preliminary hearing.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.