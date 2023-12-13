Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Suspect in near-fatal shooting arrested for attempted murder

Toree Deneal Sims, Jr., 24, of Louisville, was arrested Dec. 12, 2023 on one count of...
Toree Deneal Sims, Jr., 24, of Louisville, was arrested Dec. 12, 2023 on one count of attempted murder in connection with a shooting that happened on Nov. 25, 2023.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police have made an arrest in a late November shooting that left the victim with critical injuries.

Toree Deneal Sims, Jr., 24, of Louisville, was arrested December 12 on one count of attempted murder.

An arrest warrant says Sims was at the Bourbon Hall in the 100 block of W. Jefferson on November 25 at the same time the victim was. When the victim left, Sims followed him out and got into his own vehicle.

Later, surveillance video recorded Sims at a nearby gas station standing behind the victim. The video shows Sims pulling out a gun and firing multiple shots at the victim, three of which struck the man.

Police say Sims ran from the scene, but his car was left at the gas station. The vehicle wa towed by LMPD for processing.

A not guilty plea was entered for sims during his arraignment today in Jefferson District Court. He remains in Louisville Metro Corrections on a $500,000 cash bond.

Sims will be ack in court Dec. 21 for a preliminary hearing.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffanie Lucas arraigned on murder charges, December 2023.
Family of 2 boys allegedly killed by mother say they were given wrong body ahead of funeral
The Doherty family is calling for justice against the driver that ran over their loved one and...
Family of Baxter Avenue hit and run victim calls for justice
Krispy Kreme is bringing back its annual “Day of the Dozens” deal, which always falls on Dec. 12.
You can get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for $1 – here’s how
Source: Mount Washington Police Department
Mt. Washington police asking for help identifying woman in fraud investigation
All eligible customers have to do is use their Kroger loyalty card or alternate ID and alert...
Kroger offering extra discount to eligible customers on Wednesday

Latest News

‘Cruel and calculating’: Openings begin in Brice Rhodes triple murder trial
‘Cruel and calculating’: Openings begin in Brice Rhodes triple murder trial
No one hurt after Russell neighborhood house catches fire
Louisville firefighters were called to West Chestnut Street.
No one hurt after Russell neighborhood house catches fire
Gail Logan Strange shares what she will bring to the table as JCPS' newest board member in...
Introducing JCPS’ New School Board Member Gail Logan Strange