UofL Women's Basketball scrimmages local school in impromptu game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The girl’s elementary basketball team for Our Savior Lutheran School in Louisville suited up to play Monday night. But when the other team didn’t show, a high-profile opponent stepped in.

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to have a game at their school, but for some reason, their opponent didn’t show. The girls were disappointed, thinking they wouldn’t get to play.

Luckily, UofL women’s basketball head Coach Jeff Walz called up some of his players for an impromptu scrimmage against the girls.

Right now, Louisville is ranked 18th. It’s not every day that kids get a chance to play against nationally ranked athletes, but this match was about more than just the game.

”I think it gave them the opportunity to meet the needs of those girls in the moment, but also kind of teach them selfless service,” Our Savoir Lutheran School Principal Chip Davidson said, “that basketball is more than just merely a game, it’s an opportunity to grow personally, and it’s an opportunity to do wonderful things for your neighbor.”

The Lady Panthers and UofL Women had a good game together while being cheered on by parents and the school’s cheerleaders.

The Cards are back in action Wednesday against Morehead State.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.