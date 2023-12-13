WAVE News sits down with Racing Louisville FC head coach Bev Yanez

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After the search for the next head coach began in October, Racing Louisville FC found their best fit with Beverly “Bev” Goebel Yanez.

Yanez, who was a former assistant for the team, sat down with WAVE News to talk about her new job. On top of her promotion, Yanez welcomed her second child back in November.

“I’d be lying to say it’s difficult in the sense of being a young mom and a mother to a 3-year-old and a 4-week-old,” she said. “But I will say the club has been incredibly supportive. They know how important it is for me to be a mother and to be a head coach and so that was a huge piece of me wanting to go through this process for this opportunity because I know they respect who I am as a mother and the want that I have to be the best mother I can and the best head coach I can be.”

She said it takes a lot of juggling for those two important roles, but her support system is what helps her.

“I have a great support circle,” she said. “I have a wonderful husband who always helps. I bring the kids along when I can to come on trips. I love for my girls to see powerful women in incredible roles, so I get to bring them along which is just fantastic and the club supports that.”

Yanez and her family have been connected to Louisville for more than a decade. Her husband used to play soccer for the University of Louisville, which is when she said she fell in love with the city.

“I think for me, having spent some time here in the city visiting back when he was with UofL men’s soccer team, I fell in love with the city,” Yanez said. The people are amazing, the food is fantastic and I always say it’s one of the most underrated cities. And so when this role and this opportunity presented itself, obviously with my experience with the group last year, I really feel like this club is special, and they’re headed in an incredibly positive direction and so to be a part of it and to be in this role is something I’m incredibly honored.”

Yanez played soccer professionally for 10 years before moving over to coaching. Having that coach and player perspective, Yanez said it has made her more well-rounded for her new position.

“Spending the time I have in this league and understanding what I went through as a player and then obviously getting to experience that as an assistant coach in several capacities as well, I think it brings such a well-rounded perspective to this role,” she said. “And one that again, I’m incredibly honored to be a part of and to continue to put this city on the map. I think this group is special. I’ve said it a million times. I fully believe that. So we are looking so forward to starting the 2024 season.”

Season tickets for 2024 are available online. Racing Louisville FC’s first game is scheduled in March.

“Get behind our team because they’re special,” Yanez said. “They care about what they do. They care about the city. They want to be the best they can be individually and collectively for the group, and I think they are so special in several aspects. So get behind them, support them. They’re doing what they love for a living 365 days a year. They need our support, and they deserve our support. So I’m super excited to see what we’re able to do this season.”

