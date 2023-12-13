Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Wednesday marks 46 years since UE plane crash, community to honor lives lost

Wednesday marks 46 years since UE plane crash, community to honor lives lost
Wednesday marks 46 years since UE plane crash, community to honor lives lost
By Monica Watkins and Haley Kerby
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has been 46 years since a tragic plane crash.

On December 13, 1977, the University of Evansville Ace’s boarded a plane headed for Middle Tennessee State.

Sadly, that plane was in the air for 90 seconds before it crashed. Everyone on board was killed.

After speaking with 14 news anchor Mike Blake, he explained how the aces were in the DNA of the city at this point in time. The team had been in their peak performance, with five national championships.

Joe Atkinson, a professor at UE and documentarian, who created the film From the Ashes, the UE purple Aces, explained how much of an impact this crash had and still has today.

“It’s sometimes hard to remember today, how engrained the UE basketball team was in the city of Evansville in the 1970s,” Atkinson said. “Robert Stadium was packed for every single game. UE basketball was a touchstone for the Evansville community and losing that team in that way, at that time, has left a scar on the city and the university that will probably never fully heal.”

At noon Wednesday, UE is inviting the community to come and honor the lives that were lost in the crash.

That service will be held at the memorial site on campus. During the service, there will be speeches, the reading of each name lost that night and a moment of silence.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffanie Lucas arraigned on murder charges, December 2023.
Family of 2 boys allegedly killed by mother say they were given wrong body ahead of funeral
The Doherty family is calling for justice against the driver that ran over their loved one and...
Family of Baxter Avenue hit and run victim calls for justice
Krispy Kreme is bringing back its annual “Day of the Dozens” deal, which always falls on Dec. 12.
You can get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for $1 – here’s how
Source: Mount Washington Police Department
Mt. Washington police asking for help identifying woman in fraud investigation
All eligible customers have to do is use their Kroger loyalty card or alternate ID and alert...
Kroger offering extra discount to eligible customers on Wednesday

Latest News

Rutkowski girls
Mother surprises daughters at Cox’s Creek Elementary after returning from deployment
Toree Deneal Sims, Jr., 24, of Louisville, was arrested Dec. 12, 2023 on one count of...
Suspect in near-fatal shooting arrested for attempted murder
The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Lots of blue sky this afternoon
Austin Prather appeared in circuit court flanked by his public defenders Wednesday
Kentucky man accused of horrific crimes against his own family appears in court