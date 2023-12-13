Wednesday marks 46 years since UE plane crash, community to honor lives lost

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has been 46 years since a tragic plane crash.

On December 13, 1977, the University of Evansville Ace’s boarded a plane headed for Middle Tennessee State.

Sadly, that plane was in the air for 90 seconds before it crashed. Everyone on board was killed.

After speaking with 14 news anchor Mike Blake, he explained how the aces were in the DNA of the city at this point in time. The team had been in their peak performance, with five national championships.

Joe Atkinson, a professor at UE and documentarian, who created the film From the Ashes, the UE purple Aces, explained how much of an impact this crash had and still has today.

“It’s sometimes hard to remember today, how engrained the UE basketball team was in the city of Evansville in the 1970s,” Atkinson said. “Robert Stadium was packed for every single game. UE basketball was a touchstone for the Evansville community and losing that team in that way, at that time, has left a scar on the city and the university that will probably never fully heal.”

At noon Wednesday, UE is inviting the community to come and honor the lives that were lost in the crash.

That service will be held at the memorial site on campus. During the service, there will be speeches, the reading of each name lost that night and a moment of silence.

