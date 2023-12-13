Woman in hospital after stabbing inside Dosker Manor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital after being stabbed inside Dosker Manor, according to Louisville Metro police.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said officers were called to the 400 block of East Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 6 p.m. where they found a woman who’d been stabbed inside an apartment.

Ellis said the woman was taken to UofL Hospital where she is expected to survive.

LMPD’s Domestic Violence Unit is investigating. There is an outstanding suspect at this time.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.