Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Woman in hospital after stabbing inside Dosker Manor

The LMPD anonymous tip line is (502) 574-LMPD
The LMPD anonymous tip line is (502) 574-LMPD(WAVE 3 News)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital after being stabbed inside Dosker Manor, according to Louisville Metro police.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said officers were called to the 400 block of East Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 6 p.m. where they found a woman who’d been stabbed inside an apartment.

Ellis said the woman was taken to UofL Hospital where she is expected to survive.

LMPD’s Domestic Violence Unit is investigating. There is an outstanding suspect at this time.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffanie Lucas arraigned on murder charges, December 2023.
Family of 2 boys allegedly killed by mother say they were given wrong body ahead of funeral
Devone Briggs
Man found not guilty of murder in 2019 Olive Garden homicide case released from jail
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
The Doherty family is calling for justice against the driver that ran over their loved one and...
Family of Baxter Avenue hit and run victim calls for justice
Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS)
Troubleshooters: JCPS emails show AlphaRoute bus plan wasn’t delivered until 1 month before school

Latest News

Norton to offer identity protection services after ransomware attack
Basketball
UofL Women's Basketball scrimmages local school in impromptu game
UofL Women's Basketball scrimmages local school in impromptu game
UofL Women's Basketball scrimmages local school in impromptu game
Lisa Ely
Police arrest Seymour woman in connection to intoxicated driving, crash that kills 3-year-old