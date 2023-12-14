Armed carjacking ends in crash at Louisville church

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Members of Pleasant View Missionary Baptist Church on 26th Street found debris scattered across their lawn Thursday morning.

It marked the end of the line for a late-night carjacking and chase.

“Damage to the ground. Damage to the church. Debris all over there,” Church Trustee Janice Lewis said surveying the crash scene.

A speeding stolen car left the road sometime in the night and plowed into a concrete pillar next to the church’s door. What Lewis and others found Thursday morning were only the remnants of a violent carjacking and police chase.

Neighbor Stephanie Robinson heard a boom and sirens. Robinson said when she looked out, she saw flashing lights and guns drawn.

”It was a very dangerous situation,” Robinson said. “I live on this side beside the church, but I crossed the street, out of the way just in case they had to shoot because they were aiming.”

Robinson said she watched as one young man, apparently injured, emerged from the car and collapsed on the church lawn.

”He finally gathered up enough energy to fall at the end of the church,” Robinson said. “They thought he was trying to run, but he wasn’t. He was hurt.”

Trustee Janice Lewis said she served 24 years as a Jefferson County Police Officer.

”What’s going to happen next?” Lewis said. “Actually, you don’t know what to think. I’m used to it because I’m a retired police officer, so I’ve seen a lot of violent crimes. This is not new to me, but I think it’s terrible when it happens to a church. I think that’s awful.”

