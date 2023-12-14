Contact Troubleshooters
BGPD: Second Jones twin wanted in connection to WKU student murder

Malcolm Jones, the twin brother of Malik Jones, is now also wanted in connection to the July...
Malcolm Jones, the twin brother of Malik Jones, is now also wanted in connection to the July murder of WKU student Ayanna Morgan.(Bowling Green Police Department)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – The brother of a man arrested in connection to the July murder of a Western Kentucky University is now wanted.

Bowling Green Police Department said Malcolm Jones, the twin brother of Malik Jones, has a murder warrant related to 21-year-old Ayanna Morgan’s death.

Malik Jones was wanted for several days after Morgan’s death but was later arrested in Michigan. Another suspect, Kobee Lancaster, is also charged in connection to Morgan’s death.

Police urge anyone with information to call 911 or (270) 393-4000.

No further information was provided.

