BGPD: Second Jones twin wanted in connection to WKU student murder

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – The brother of a man arrested in connection to the July murder of a Western Kentucky University is now wanted.

Bowling Green Police Department said Malcolm Jones, the twin brother of Malik Jones, has a murder warrant related to 21-year-old Ayanna Morgan’s death.

Malik Jones was wanted for several days after Morgan’s death but was later arrested in Michigan. Another suspect, Kobee Lancaster, is also charged in connection to Morgan’s death.

Police urge anyone with information to call 911 or (270) 393-4000.

No further information was provided.

