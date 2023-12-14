Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Carolers call for peace with ‘Ceasefire Carols’

The carolers held red and green signs with doves and holly leaves bearing the messages...
The carolers held red and green signs with doves and holly leaves bearing the messages “Ceasefire Now” and “Good Will to All” while singing carols like “I’m Dream of a Ceasefire” and “Oh Broken Town of Bethlehem.”(Ceasefire Carols)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In a demonstration of solidarity, 20 carolers partnered with “Ceasefire Santa” and sang “ceasefire carols” at a fundraiser for the Kentucky Senate Democratic Caucus on Wednesday.

The carols took traditional Christmas carols and modified the lyrics to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. The carolers held red and green signs with doves and holly leaves bearing the messages “Ceasefire Now” and “Good Will to All” while singing carols like “I’m Dream of a Ceasefire” and “Oh Broken Town of Bethlehem.”

While singing, the carolers handed out fliers encouraging people to contact President Joe Biden and their elected officials and urge for a ceasefire.

Ceasefire Carols is locally organized by the Louisville Coalition for a Ceasefire and was created by two Christian social justice organizers who felt called to action by Palestinian, Arab, Muslim and Jewish-led movements.

The next caroling event is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 17 at the Flea Off Market Holiday Bazaar at the Henry Clay Building.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All eligible customers have to do is use their Kroger loyalty card or alternate ID and alert...
Kroger offering extra discount to eligible customers on Wednesday
Toree Deneal Sims, Jr., 24, of Louisville, was arrested Dec. 12, 2023 on one count of...
Suspect in near-fatal shooting arrested for attempted murder
4 dead after Madison, Indiana house fire
Coroner identifies 4 dead with possible gunshot wounds after Madison, Indiana house fire
Tiffanie Lucas arraigned on murder charges, December 2023.
Family of 2 boys allegedly killed by mother say they were given wrong body ahead of funeral
Luke Combs performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Combs attempts to clear up $250,000 lawsuit against fan who sold homemade tumbler cups

Latest News

Nickolas Palummon was one of five UofL ROTC cadets recognized in a ceremony Thursday morning.
Day of commissioning held for 5 cadets in UofL ROTC
Most of the major work is expected to be finished next spring, with some construction...
Sherman Minton Renewal Project updates timeline
Mayor Mike Moore won his reelection bid and was sworn in for another term Tuesday.
Jeffersonville city leaders sworn in
Controlled burn happening at Summit Field