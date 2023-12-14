Carolers call for peace with ‘Ceasefire Carols’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In a demonstration of solidarity, 20 carolers partnered with “Ceasefire Santa” and sang “ceasefire carols” at a fundraiser for the Kentucky Senate Democratic Caucus on Wednesday.

The carols took traditional Christmas carols and modified the lyrics to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. The carolers held red and green signs with doves and holly leaves bearing the messages “Ceasefire Now” and “Good Will to All” while singing carols like “I’m Dream of a Ceasefire” and “Oh Broken Town of Bethlehem.”

While singing, the carolers handed out fliers encouraging people to contact President Joe Biden and their elected officials and urge for a ceasefire.

Ceasefire Carols is locally organized by the Louisville Coalition for a Ceasefire and was created by two Christian social justice organizers who felt called to action by Palestinian, Arab, Muslim and Jewish-led movements.

The next caroling event is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 17 at the Flea Off Market Holiday Bazaar at the Henry Clay Building.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.