Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Co-defendant and witness Jecorey Taylor testifies against Brice Rhodes

Brice Rhodes is currently on trial for triple murder in 2016.
Brice Rhodes is currently on trial for triple murder in 2016.(WAVE)
By Mark Stevens
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another co-defendant and key witness in the Brice Rhodes triple murder trial was warned to answer questions or face jail time.

Jecorey Taylor began his testimoney sitting silently or telling prosecutors he had nothing to say.

Taylor accepted a plea deal in 2018, dropping three murder charges for lower crimes, in exchange for testifying against Rhodes.

Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Julie Kaelin warned him he must answer or would be held in contempt, and potentially canceling his plea agreement.

“There are three answers, yes I was with them, No I wasn’t, or I don’t remember,” said Kaelin.

Taylor told jurors he was in the car when Rhodes shot Christopher Jones.

And was at Rhodes’ house, when Rhodes killed brothers Maurice Gordon and Larry Ordway.

Taylor told jurors he saw Rhodes stab his friend Maurice Gordon several times before doing the same to Larry Ordway, and forcing others to stab him too.

A medical examiner told the jury Ordway suffered 21 stab wounds, all over his body, some six inches deep.

“He said we got to kill them,” said Taylor.

Taylor told jurors Brice Rhodes warned him, Maurice Gordon and Larry Ordway to keep quiet after Rhodes shot Christopher Jones. He told the jury Rhodes followed up on his threat.

“I remember him trying to break free, he pinned him down and began stabbing him. After he was down, he made me stab him as well,” said Taylor.

Taylor said Ordway was stabbed to death after Rhodes stabbed Maurice Gordon to death first.

He said he then helped put his friends’ bodies into laundry baskets and carried them out.

“He made all of us carry him to the car, which car, the blue Mazda,” said Taylor

Taylor said he also helped clean Rhodes car with bleach and brought evidence to a dumpster where it was burned. An LMPD detective testified earlier Thursday Rhodes car smelled heavily of bleach, and when they noticed the back seat missing began searching dumpsters that had been set on fire.

“We were just trying to dispose of a lot of evidence pretty much,” said Taylor.

Rhodes’ defense team pointed out Taylor lied several times to police and ultimately took a deal to testify against Rhodes after being charged with three murders and facing life in prison.

Taylor’s plea deal has him facing ten years in prison in exchange for testifying against Rhodes.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All eligible customers have to do is use their Kroger loyalty card or alternate ID and alert...
Kroger offering extra discount to eligible customers on Wednesday
Toree Deneal Sims, Jr., 24, of Louisville, was arrested Dec. 12, 2023 on one count of...
Suspect in near-fatal shooting arrested for attempted murder
4 dead after Madison, Indiana house fire
Coroner identifies 4 dead with possible gunshot wounds after Madison, Indiana house fire
Tiffanie Lucas arraigned on murder charges, December 2023.
Family of 2 boys allegedly killed by mother say they were given wrong body ahead of funeral
Luke Combs performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Combs attempts to clear up $250,000 lawsuit against fan who sold homemade tumbler cups

Latest News

Officer who was shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood Brandon Haley.
LMPD releases update on Officer Haley
Head on crash near Fairdale leaves 1 woman dead, another hospitalized
Thursday afternoon saw Shawnee Park in West Louisville transform into a holiday light...
Winter Wonderland event taking shape at Shawnee Park
Members of Pleasant View Missionary Baptist Church on 26th Street found debris scattered...
Armed carjacking ends in crash at Louisville church