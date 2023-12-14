Co-defendant and witness Jecorey Taylor testifies against Brice Rhodes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another co-defendant and key witness in the Brice Rhodes triple murder trial was warned to answer questions or face jail time.

Jecorey Taylor began his testimoney sitting silently or telling prosecutors he had nothing to say.

Taylor accepted a plea deal in 2018, dropping three murder charges for lower crimes, in exchange for testifying against Rhodes.

Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Julie Kaelin warned him he must answer or would be held in contempt, and potentially canceling his plea agreement.

“There are three answers, yes I was with them, No I wasn’t, or I don’t remember,” said Kaelin.

Taylor told jurors he was in the car when Rhodes shot Christopher Jones.

And was at Rhodes’ house, when Rhodes killed brothers Maurice Gordon and Larry Ordway.

Taylor told jurors he saw Rhodes stab his friend Maurice Gordon several times before doing the same to Larry Ordway, and forcing others to stab him too.

A medical examiner told the jury Ordway suffered 21 stab wounds, all over his body, some six inches deep.

“He said we got to kill them,” said Taylor.

Taylor told jurors Brice Rhodes warned him, Maurice Gordon and Larry Ordway to keep quiet after Rhodes shot Christopher Jones. He told the jury Rhodes followed up on his threat.

“I remember him trying to break free, he pinned him down and began stabbing him. After he was down, he made me stab him as well,” said Taylor.

Taylor said Ordway was stabbed to death after Rhodes stabbed Maurice Gordon to death first.

He said he then helped put his friends’ bodies into laundry baskets and carried them out.

“He made all of us carry him to the car, which car, the blue Mazda,” said Taylor

Taylor said he also helped clean Rhodes car with bleach and brought evidence to a dumpster where it was burned. An LMPD detective testified earlier Thursday Rhodes car smelled heavily of bleach, and when they noticed the back seat missing began searching dumpsters that had been set on fire.

“We were just trying to dispose of a lot of evidence pretty much,” said Taylor.

Rhodes’ defense team pointed out Taylor lied several times to police and ultimately took a deal to testify against Rhodes after being charged with three murders and facing life in prison.

Taylor’s plea deal has him facing ten years in prison in exchange for testifying against Rhodes.

