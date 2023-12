LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - You might see some smoke at Iroquois Park on Thursday.

A prescribed burn for prairie management is occurring at the 18-acre Summit Field at the top of Uppill Road. This is according to a joint announcement from Louisville Parks and Recreation and Olmsted Parks Conservancy.

The area is closed to the public until about 4 p.m.

