Coroner identifies 4 dead with possible gunshot wounds after Madison, Indiana house fire

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - Four people were found dead after a Madison, Indiana house fire Tuesday afternoon, according to Indiana State Police.

ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said the four people were found after a fire broke out on East Telegraph Hill Road around 4 p.m.

According to a release, firefighters found four bodies within the home. Despite life-saving measures, all four were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims were identified as 35-year-old Naomi Briner, 12-year-old Adelia Briner, 8-year-old Leland Briner and 6-year-old Iyla Briner. ISP said it is believed that Naomi was the mother of the three younger victims.

Officials said further investigation shows that all four appeared to have been shot where they were found in the house.

The investigation is ongoing and officials said they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

