Day of commissioning held for 5 cadets in UofL ROTC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A ceremony was held Thursday celebrating five cadets in the UofL ROTC program.

The “Day of Commissioning” was held inside Ekstrom Library at the university’s Belknap Campus. Five cadets were recognized earning the rank of Second Lieutenant in the US Army.

In order to pass this program, you must meet all ROTC requirements while also meeting all requirements with classes at the university.

For one graduate, it was important to have his friends and family there to celebrate the ceremony.

“To me, personally, it means the world because my family supported me. Everything I’ve been through, the ups and downs,” Nickolas Palummon said. “I’m just overall excited. This is something I’ve wanted for a really long time and I’m just happy to share this moment with my friends and family.”

Friday, there will be a university-wide commencement ceremony at the KFC Yum! Center.

