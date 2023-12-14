Drugs, guns, theft: Troubleshooters investigate crime devouring Louisville businesses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s something about a handwritten letter these days that gets your attention. Every one of the nine pages in one I received recently reads like a modern tragedy.

It was from third-generation owners of a 68-year-old business on West Market Street complaining about drug dealing from specific houses and at the bus stop, shootings, overdose deaths, and burned down, torn up houses.

“A war here, watching them kill each other,” they wrote. They sent the letter because all the crime is swallowing them up.

”Stole our furnace and air conditioner, electric box, gutters, backyard gate, smashed out the front door and four front windows and back door,” they wrote. They asked me to “ride down to West Market between 25th and 26th streets, park and watch all the zombies and dealings.”

So I did. It didn’t take long to realize it was the most accurate letter I’ve ever received.

I recorded one guy walking into one of the alleged drug and gun houses from the letter. When he came, he appeared to have a silver gun wrapped up in a plastic bag. When no one was home, the customers waited until they came back and forked over the money. Two people walked up to the porch and sorted out the order, small pieces of something white. When the woman turned around you could see a big gun tucked into the front of her pants. The customer collected his order and disappeared behind the house. The apparent dealer then sat down, pulled out his gun that was wrapped up in a rag, and stuffed it in his pocket.

Why did everybody appear to be armed on this block? Because hand-to-hand transactions were everywhere I pointed my camera. And people get shot to death, most recently on Aug. 15 at 26th and Market. Sacks of crack and other drugs were visible at the bus stop every time I watched, just like the letter spelled out. Hand-to-hand exchanges, cash out, then they fired up the crack pipe right there. Baggies were everywhere. People checking their supplies. When they ran low there was plenty more for sale.

”How often do you see police?” I asked the owner.

“You don’t see police,” she said. “What are you talking about? You don’t see police.”

The letter writers invited us into the barber shop they’re getting ready to close with one request: hide their faces to reduce their chance of getting shot.

The only items that haven’t been stolen: the 68 years of customer photos painting the walls.

”There’s people passed out on the sidewalks here,” she said. “They’re coming up to our customers saying, ‘You want to buy something? Want to do this?’ And our customers are afraid to come here anymore.”

They said they went to the First Division police station to beg for help.

”The lady said, ‘Well you just need to move your business somewhere else, don’t you think?’” she said.

“How’d you feel about that?” I asked.

“This was crazy,” she said. “This is very frustrating that you can’t talk to the policemen about something. We told them about the drugs going on both ends. Nobody will do anything.”

”We used to have a lot of businesses over here,” downtown Subway owner Rahul Lohar said.

Nobody knows the effect of crime on running a business like the guy who runs the Subway shop just off Broadway.

”So I’m the only one left here,” he said.

It looked closed like the other businesses around there because it was boarded up. The whole place. The only way you knew it was open was the small sign over the boards.

”Everybody’s suffering,” Lohar said. “They’re vandalizing the windows all the time. So we don’t know how long we’re going to survive here.”

Boards were the only weapons Lohar could defend himself with after one break-in burglary, then another, then another in a two-week span.

”We had to board it up,” Lohar said. “Came through the glass, because he’s going to do it again.”

It was so outrageous, as WAVE News reporter Noelle Friel was editing Lohar’s prediction into a story about the crime spree he got hit a fourth time.

What Lohar didn’t know was the biggest drug dealing spot in town, according to a recovering heroin addict, was half a block away on the sidewalk outside the downtown Thornton’s convenience store.

”It’s easier to buy heroin than it is for me to go buy cigarettes at Thornton’s at 1st and Broadway,” he said.

Every time I watched there were wads of cash and lots of transactions. What were they serving? I swung around and parked in the same store lot police were driving through and recorded a guy serving up customers out of a backpack as fast and furiously as the nearby Thornton’s cashier was selling coffee. Often a white substance was tied off in a corner of a baggie. One buyer tested what was packaged in a small plastic square. In the middle of the felony frenzy, what appeared to be a homeless outreach car pulled up behind and delivered the dealer a warm plate of food. Then, 45 seconds later, he was back to serving more customers.

The surreal scene continued long after dark. One guy poured something white out of a container and loaded a crack pipe while filling baggies and taking payments from multiple customers. It was like trick or treating but the candy at 1st and Broadway appeared to be crack, heroin, meth and marijuana.

”It happens here too,” Lohar said. “People doing drugs inside the restroom. One guy comes in with all the drugs in there. Second guy comes in.”

“In your restroom?” I asked.

“In the restroom,” he said. “So we started shutting the restroom down.”

When police finally busted his burglar they found he’d done the same thing at other businesses. Bud Jenkins pleaded not guilty and his cases have been waived to a grand jury.

Back at the barber shop on West Market, they recently noticed a problem with the only part of the building not ravaged by criminals.

”We had a leak, water coming in,” the owner said.

“So your roof is leaking?” I asked.

“And we’re like, what’s going on,” she said. “And we called, and they went up there and they said you have bullet holes up there.”

When your roof leaks at 26th and Market, it’s probably not the shingles. Which gun it came from is harder to determine.

I asked LMPD about the barber shop owners’ complaint that they were told by police to just move their business. I have not received a response.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.