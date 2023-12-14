Duke Energy plans outage in Charlestown to repair poles

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Duke Energy has a planned power outage Wednesday overnight in Charlestown, according to a release.

The planned outage is scheduled from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. and will impact around 1,265 customers, officials said. The work is taking place at that time so crews can work safely while replacing crossarms on power poles. The timing was also set in part to avoid school hours.

The city will have an emergency shelter available overnight, according to the release. For access to use the shelter, call 502-297-4390.

