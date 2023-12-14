Contact Troubleshooters
Ethics commission files complaint against Councilwoman Purvis

Donna Purvis. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE Staff and Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another Metro Council member is facing ethics complaints.

District 5 Councilwoman Donna Purvis is accused of improperly using her position to pass legislation that helped her to avoid paying taxes.

According to the document filed by Theresa Camoriano, Purvis sponsored two speed humps on a street on which she owns two properties.

The complaint alleges there were other speed hump requests filed before the ones for her street and says she moved the project up without disclosing she had properties that would benefit.

The document goes on to state that Councilwoman Purvis was a sponsor for the Tax Delinquency Diversion Program and goes on to say that Purvis then used the program on two of her properties to avoid or defer paying taxes on them.

The complaint was filed on Nov. 30 and Councilwoman Purvis responded Thursday.

She says the complaints are false and highlights how the speed hump projects followed procedure and guidelines. Purvis also said there is no list or line of priority for speed hump requests.

Purvis went on to state the TDDP legislation provides no financial benefit to property owners within the census blocks it affects.

Purvis said she’s not avoiding or deferring property taxes and acknowledged that one property has a small amount of delinquent property taxes owed and that she is making payments through a payment plan.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

