FORECAST: Perfect skies overhead with warmer temperatures

WEATHER HEADLINES

Cold nights and warmer afternoons

Rain chances increase this weekend

Very windy on Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Strong high pressure overhead is going to allow for a perfect sky overhead this afternoon. Temperatures will warm steadily through the 50s with light winds. Another cold night is ahead of us with lows below the freezing mark for all areas with the coldest of temperatures away from the city where lows in the lower 20s will be more common.

Despite high clouds increasing tomorrow, we’ll still see plenty of sunshine. Our warming trend continues on Friday as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 50s. Clouds increase Friday night as our next rainmaker gets closer to the region. Look for lows in the 30s.

The weekend setup will involve an increase in the rain from Saturday night into Sunday. Some of which could be locally heavy…something we are monitoring. A very and potential much colder setup for the start of next week.

