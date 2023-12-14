FORECAST: Sunny & mild to end the week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Mild to end the workweek

Watching rain chances Sunday

Winter begins officially next Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be sunny and pleasant. Highs climb into the 50s this afternoon. Clear skies and light winds allow temperatures to tumble into the 20s overnight.

Despite high clouds increasing tomorrow, we’ll still see plenty of sunshine. Our warming trend continues on Friday as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 50s. Clouds increase Friday night as our next rainmaker gets closer to the region. Look for lows in the 30s.

After a quiet Friday, we’ll see rain chances increasing late Saturday into Sunday. Timing and amounts still vary on the latest data trends, so expect additional adjustments as we get closer.

Get the free WAVE Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.