FORECAST: Warmer Friday ahead of rain this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Sunny and warmer weather Friday

Rain chances increase Saturday night

Windy and colder by Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clear skies will allow for another great view of some of the Geminids to be spotted flying overhead.

Temperatures will drop steadily into the 20s for many areas by early Friday.

Despite high clouds increasing tomorrow, we’ll still see plenty of sunshine. Our warming trend continues on Friday as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 50s.

Clouds increase Friday night as our next rainmaker gets closer to the region. Look for lows in the 30s. Clouds will increase through the day on Saturday with temperatures still able to reach well into the 50s despite that increase. A “wall of rain” will move in from the west after 6pm with rain more likely into the overnight hours.

More rain showers will be on tap for Sunday, mainly near and east of I-65. Expected a colder and windy setup into Monday with even a chance of light rain changing to light snow showers.

