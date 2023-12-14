Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Warmer Friday ahead of rain this weekend

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunny and warmer weather Friday
  • Rain chances increase Saturday night
  • Windy and colder by Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clear skies will allow for another great view of some of the Geminids to be spotted flying overhead.

Temperatures will drop steadily into the 20s for many areas by early Friday.

Despite high clouds increasing tomorrow, we’ll still see plenty of sunshine. Our warming trend continues on Friday as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 50s.

Clouds increase Friday night as our next rainmaker gets closer to the region. Look for lows in the 30s. Clouds will increase through the day on Saturday with temperatures still able to reach well into the 50s despite that increase. A “wall of rain” will move in from the west after 6pm with rain more likely into the overnight hours.

More rain showers will be on tap for Sunday, mainly near and east of I-65. Expected a colder and windy setup into Monday with even a chance of light rain changing to light snow showers.

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
