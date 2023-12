JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville has sworn in its city leadership.

The city swore in nine city officials Tuesday, including Mayor Mike Moore, who has been serving for more than 10 years and City Clerk Lisa Gill who is starting her first term.

City districts 1, 2, 4 and 6 will have the same councilors for another term.

