Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kentucky football's 2024 schedule revealed

Eight home games and a November matchup at first-year SEC foe Texas highlight the schedule
In addition to Nutter Field House, Hellas installed the same Matrix Helix® synthetic turf at...
In addition to Nutter Field House, Hellas installed the same Matrix Helix® synthetic turf at Kroger Field, where the Kentucky Wildcats have had a lot of success under current head football coach Mark Stoops. The Wildcats will be bowl eligible with one more victory for the eighth consecutive season.(PRNewswire)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:06 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Eight home games and a matchup with first-time league foe Texas highlight the University of Kentucky’s football schedule in 2024, which was announced on Wednesday alongside each member of the Southeastern Conference on an SEC Network special. The Wildcats will begin the season with four straight home games at Kroger Field, which includes two SEC foes in South Carolina and Georgia.

The schedule, which is a combination of four nonconference games and eight conference games, features home appointments against Southern Miss, South Carolina, Georgia, Ohio, Vanderbilt, Auburn, Murray State and Louisville.

The road trips include stops at Ole Miss, Florida, Tennessee and Texas.

The season will begin at Kroger Field on Aug. 31 vs. Southern Miss of the Sun Belt Conference. It will mark the teams’ first meeting since UK traveled to Hattiesburg in 2017. The Wildcats then open conference play in week two against the Gamecocks, before playing host to the Georgia Bulldogs in week three. Ohio, of the Mid-American Conference, will visit Lexington in week four.

The Cats’ first road test will be in week five at Ole Miss before enjoying the first of two bye weeks (Oct. 5 and Nov. 9). UK returns home to take on Vanderbilt in week seven.

A road game vs. Florida in The Swamp is set for Oct. 19 and UK will face Auburn in Kroger Field on Oct. 26, the Cats’ first home matchup against the Tigers since 2015.

UK’s four-game November slate is highlighted with road trips to Tennessee (Nov. 2) and Texas (Nov. 23). Texas, along with Oklahoma, are joining the SEC in 2024 after spending 28 years in the Big 12 Conference. It will mark UK’s second matchup against the Longhorns and the teams’ first meeting since 1951 in Austin.

The Wildcats’ final two home games of the regular season are against intrastate rivals Murray State of the Missouri Valley Conference and Louisville of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The SEC has eliminated the divisional standings beginning in 2024 and will place the top two teams in the standings into the SEC Championship Game. Under the new division-less format, each school will play every other school a minimum of two times in a four-year period.

Early season kickoff times will be released at a later date.

2024 Kentucky Football Schedule:

Aug. 31                SOUTHERN MISS

Sept. 7                 SOUTH CAROLINA

Sept. 14               GEORGIA

Sept. 21               OHIO

Sept. 28               at Ole Miss

Oct. 5                   Open Date

Oct. 12                 VANDERBILT

Oct. 19                 at Florida

Oct. 26                 AUBURN

Nov. 2                  at Tennessee

Nov. 9                  Open Date

Nov. 16                MURRAY STATE

Nov. 23                at Texas

Nov. 30                LOUISVILLE

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Mount Washington Police Department
Mt. Washington police asking for help identifying woman in fraud investigation
Toree Deneal Sims, Jr., 24, of Louisville, was arrested Dec. 12, 2023 on one count of...
Suspect in near-fatal shooting arrested for attempted murder
Head on crash near Fairdale leaves 1 woman dead, another hospitalized
Trying to run a business while criminals are running drug rings all around you has become...
Drugs, guns, theft: Troubleshooters investigate crime devouring Louisville businesses
Woman dies after being hit by car while crossing Newburg Road

Latest News

FILE - Former NBA star George McGinnis speaks during his enshrinement into the Naismith...
George McGinnis, two-time ABA champion and Indiana Mr. Basketball winner, dies at 73
UofL senior JJ Traynor walking off the court after Louisville's loss to Kentucky Wesleyan in a...
Louisville loses by 12 to Arkansas State
The University of Louisville men’s basketball program announced Wednesday that junior Koron...
Koron Davis says UofL Basketball’s announcement of his transfer is ‘false information’
UofL junior running back Jawhar Jordan has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft and will forego the...
Jawhar Jordan declares for NFL draft, won’t play in bowl game