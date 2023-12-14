Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Ky. Fish and Wildlife receives award for elk program

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:28 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildlife Society honored the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources with an award for the reintroduction and management of elk in Southeast Kentucky.

“Kentucky’s elk program has been lauded as one of the most successful wildlife restoration programs in United States history,” officials explained.

From 1997 until 2002, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife moved 1,541 elk from six western states to establish the largest herd east of the Rocky Mountains.

In 2022, the last major step of the program was finished. Officials relocated 43 animals to McCreary County, the last county in the designated elk zone.

Officials said the elk population now extends across 16 counties in Kentucky.

“I’m extremely proud of our staff, current and past commission members, and partners such as the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and local government officials who have supported our elk program in a variety of ways,” said Rich Storm, commissioner of Kentucky Fish and Wildlife. “This award salutes the combined efforts of everyone involved in our elk restoration efforts through the years, from boldly envisioning it in the mid-1990s to continued enhancements through research, habitat improvement and public access today.”

Officials added, that in 1850, elk were locally extinct in Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Mount Washington Police Department
Mt. Washington police asking for help identifying woman in fraud investigation
Toree Deneal Sims, Jr., 24, of Louisville, was arrested Dec. 12, 2023 on one count of...
Suspect in near-fatal shooting arrested for attempted murder
Head on crash near Fairdale leaves 1 woman dead, another hospitalized
Trying to run a business while criminals are running drug rings all around you has become...
Drugs, guns, theft: Troubleshooters investigate crime devouring Louisville businesses
Woman dies after being hit by car while crossing Newburg Road

Latest News

The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Quiet end to the week, active weather arrives this weekend
State Sen. Cassie Chambers Armstrong files for re-election
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Blog 12/15/23
Tracking the rain that is on the way PLUS some SMALL snow chances into Monday.
SnowTALK! Blog 12/15/23
Woman identified in head-on crash near Fairdale