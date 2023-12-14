Ky. Fish and Wildlife receives award for elk program

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildlife Society honored the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources with an award for the reintroduction and management of elk in Southeast Kentucky.

“Kentucky’s elk program has been lauded as one of the most successful wildlife restoration programs in United States history,” officials explained.

From 1997 until 2002, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife moved 1,541 elk from six western states to establish the largest herd east of the Rocky Mountains.

In 2022, the last major step of the program was finished. Officials relocated 43 animals to McCreary County, the last county in the designated elk zone.

Officials said the elk population now extends across 16 counties in Kentucky.

“I’m extremely proud of our staff, current and past commission members, and partners such as the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and local government officials who have supported our elk program in a variety of ways,” said Rich Storm, commissioner of Kentucky Fish and Wildlife. “This award salutes the combined efforts of everyone involved in our elk restoration efforts through the years, from boldly envisioning it in the mid-1990s to continued enhancements through research, habitat improvement and public access today.”

Officials added, that in 1850, elk were locally extinct in Kentucky.

